Former Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley leaves Nottingham Forest
Former Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley is set for a new challenge.
Former Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley has left Nottingham Forest.
Charnley joined last August on a consultancy basis to aid the club on its return to the Premier League.
However, the Gazette understands that Charnley – who departed Newcastle in November 2021 following a takeover the previous month – has now left the City Ground following the expiry of a fixed-term contract.
Charnley had been tipped to replace Dane Murphy as the club's chief executive.
Academy manager Gary Brazil is also leaving the club, which finished 16th last season.
Charnley was promoted to run Newcastle in 2014 by then-owner Mike Ashley following the departure of Derek Llambias the previous year.
Speaking at the time of his departure, Charnley said: "To have been at Newcastle United for 22 years has been an honour and a privilege, and the club, its people and our city will always be very special to me.
"As it enters a new chapter in its history under new owners, I wish Amanda, the rest of the board and everyone connected with the club every success."