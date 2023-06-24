Former Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley leaves Nottingham Forest

Former Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley has left Nottingham Forest.

Charnley joined last August on a consultancy basis to aid the club on its return to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charnley had been tipped to replace Dane Murphy as the club's chief executive.

Academy manager Gary Brazil is also leaving the club, which finished 16th last season.

Charnley was promoted to run Newcastle in 2014 by then-owner Mike Ashley following the departure of Derek Llambias the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the time of his departure, Charnley said: "To have been at Newcastle United for 22 years has been an honour and a privilege, and the club, its people and our city will always be very special to me.