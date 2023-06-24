Sandro Tonali's agent says Newcastle United is the "perfect project" for the AC Milan midfielder.

The two clubs are finalising a £60million move for the 23-year-old, who is in Romania with Italy's Under-21 squad.

And Giuseppe Riso, Tonali's representative, has given an update to Italian journalists in Cluj after negotiating a six-year deal for the player, who started his career at Brescia.

“We agreed all terms for Tonali with Newcastle, and the two clubs are finalising the deal," said Riso yesterday. "The contract with Newcastle will be valid for the next six years.

“Mission accomplished? Not yet, there are still a few days left, a little more. He'll undergo medical examinations in the next few hours.

“This is an excellent deal. Newcastle is the perfect project for Tonali. Newcastle wanted Sandro as a key signing at all costs.

“He'll be a crucial player for Magpies. This deal also helps AC Milan and Brescia’s finances a lot. It’s difficult to reject huge bid for the club and the player."

'No tears'

There were reports that Tanoli, captaining his country in the European Under-21 Championship, did not want to leave the Champions League semi-finalists.

However, Riso said: “Is the boy happy? He’s calm, because he knows that when such important things arrive from such important properties it’s difficult to refuse. We have an agreement, now the clubs are finalising it.

“The boy is very calm, serene. No tears. He thinks about the national team, and plans to go ahead with the national team.”

