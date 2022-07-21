Darren Ambrose believes Newcastle could win some silverware within the next three years following the high-profile takeover of the club led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund last October.

The Magpies are now competitive in the transfer market and on the field after Eddie Howe guided the side from the relegation zone up to 11th in the table following a fine run of form catalysed by some smart January transfer business.

And Ambrose, who enjoyed European football in each of his two full seasons at Newcastle, wants to see his former club challenging for a Europa Conference League spot in the coming Premier League campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Personally, I'd like to see them competing for 7th,” Ambrose told talkSPORT.

“I don't think they're going to be close to 6th or definitely not top four this season but Newcastle supporters, I've said this many times, they are just happy that they've got their football club back.

"You see the last game of the season, the atmosphere at the football club, they're happy that they can compete in the transfer market against football clubs.

Darren Ambrose of Newcastle celebrates his equalising goal with Alan Shearer during the FA Barclays Premiership match between Bolton Wanderers and Newcastle at The Reebok Stadium on October 31, 2004 in Bolton, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

"They're happy they can compete on the field, they're happy that they have got a stable football club now, one that they can be proud of and go and watch.