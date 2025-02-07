Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Gordon Marshall has passed away aged 85.

Marshall was born in Surrey in 1939 and went on to start his professional career in Scotland with Heart of Midlothian before joining Newcastle United in 1963. He went on to make 187 appearances for Newcastle, helping them win the Second Division title in 1965.

He left Newcastle to join Nottingham Forest in 1968 for a reported £17,500 before returning to Scotland for spells at Hibernian, Celtic, Aberdeen and Arbroath. He retired in 1978.

Marshall was limited to just one appearance for Celtic which came in the European Cup as the Glasgow-based club reached the semi-final during the 1971-72 season. Celtic ended up going on to win a Scottish League and Cup double that season but Marshall had already left to join Aberdeen, who ended up finishing runners-up to Celtic in the league.

He had previously won the Scottish League twice and the Scottish Cup three times with Hearts.

Marshall’s two sons also enjoyed careers in professional football with his eldest Gordon Jr. making over 100 appearances for Celtic between 1991 and 1998, also earning a cap for Scotland in the process. His youngest Scott played as a defender and started his professional career at Arsenal before having stints at Southampton and Brentford.

Newcastle released a statement following the passing of their former goalkeeper which concluded by saying: “The thoughts of everybody at Newcastle United are with Gordon's family and friends at this difficult time.”