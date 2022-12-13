Last month, Ashley’s company purchased the Coventry Building Society Arena for £17million after the stadium’s previous owners, Wasps Rugby Club, entered administration in October. And shortly after the purchase, Coventry City Football Club, who play their home matches at the CBS Arena, were issued an eviction notice from Frasers Group.

Coventry were facing being without a home once again. Due to several issues and disputes with the CBS Arena, the club have been forced to play at various grounds since 2013; including Northampton Town's Sixfields, Birmingham City’s St. Andrews and Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium.

The Coventry Building Society Arena. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

But after a U-turn from Frasers Group, the club has agreed a new licence agreement to continue playing at the CBS Arena until the end of the season.

A club statement read: "Coventry City Football Club is pleased to confirm that it has signed a new licence agreement with Frasers Group in order for the Club to continue to play home games at the Coventry Building Society Arena. This represents a positive step forward for the Club and its fans and we now look forward to establishing a constructive working relationship with Frasers Group.

