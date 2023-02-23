Former Newcastle United player advertising Wembley Carabao Cup final tickets – in both ends

Eddie Howe’s side take on Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday – and the club has sold out its 32,761-seat allocation.

Nile Ranger today tweeted an image with the message “tickets available Carabao Cup” with a list of prices. The cheapest in the Newcastle end is £2,500, while VIP tickets in the Bobby Moore Room cost £7,000, according to the social media post. Man United tickets are priced from £1,500.

Ranger tweeted: “Tickets are available through a trusted marketplace, which guarantees all tickets. Prices are above face value, and the company is not affiliated with the football clubs or Wembley directly. Customers will be paying the company direct.”

Ranger left Newcastle by mutual consent a decade ago. The 31-year-old, without a club, was jailed for eight months in 2017 after admitting online banking fraud.

