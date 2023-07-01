The 22-year-old striker has joined Northern Ireland champions Larne after a season-and-a-half on Tyneside. Westendorf signed a professional contract at Newcastle in January 2022 following a successful trial period with the Under-21s side.

Although he didn’t make a first-team appearance for the Magpies, he trained with the first-team on occasion and scored six goals in 16 appearances in the Premier League 2 Division 2 last season.

And the striker believes his experience with the Premier League club stands him in good stead for the switch to the NIFL Premiership.

“I had a good time at Newcastle and sometimes I trained with the first team which gained me loads of experience as well,” he told the Larne website after joining.

“Now it’s a good step for me to go into men’s football, push myself and get that experience as well.”

Born in Germany to Ghanaian parents, Westendorf relocated to London at the age of 13. And following his departure from Newcastle, Westendorf tweeted: “My time at NUFC has come to an end, and I would like to thank everyone involved.

“Thanks to all the coaches and teammates I’ve had, thank you for the experience of being part of this wonderful football club, and fulfilling my dream to become a pro.

“It’s time to kick on and get regular football elsewhere. I wish the club nothing but success next season and [in] the future. Thanks Newcastle for everything.

“Ready for my new chapter.”