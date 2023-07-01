The summer transfer window has been open for a few weeks now and Newcastle United are expected to announce their first new signing in a matter of days.

AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonalis is believed to have all but finalised his move to St James’ Park with supporters eagerly awaiting official confirmation from the club. Meanwhile, there are plenty of other transfer news stories making the headlines as the rumour mill keeps turning.

The Magpies are being tipped to take advantage of the financial struggles at La Liga side Sevilla and make a ‘cut price’ £17m deal for one of their star players. Elsewhere, West Ham are said to be ‘advancing talks’ for a signing target who has previously been widely linked with a move to Newcastle. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Saturday, July 1:

Newcastle United to ‘capitalise’ on club’s financial position with ‘cut price’ £17m deal

Per a report from the Daily Express, several Premier League clubs will be ‘licking their lips’ at the prospect of a major fire sale at Sevilla this summer. The La Liga outfit are reportedly in significant debt and the likes of Man Utd and Chelsea are said to be keeping tabs on the potential to sign some of their top players.

Meanwhile, Newcastle and West Ham are tipped to also feel that they could capitalise on the Spanish side’s poor financial situation by signing Youssef En-Nesyri, who has been linked with both on numerous occasions and is speculated to be available for a cut-price figure of £17 million.

West Ham advancing talks to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester City

According to 90min, West Ham United are advancing talks with Leicester City over the signing of winger Harvey Barnes. The 25-year old has been linked with several Premier League clubs, especially since the Foxes relegation to the EFL Championship was confirmed, with Newcastle at the forefront of many reports.

