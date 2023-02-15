Former Newcastle United player makes Champions League start – 3,352 days after last appearance

Forster played for Tottenham Hotspur in their Round of 16 first-leg tie against AC Milan at the San Siro last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had been 3,352 days since the Hexham-born player’s previous appearance in the competition, which had come for Celtic in the 2014/15 season. It is the second longest gap between appearances for an Englishman in the competition after Manchester City’s 37-year-old goalkeeper Scott Carson.

Forster – who joined Tottenham last summer on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at Southampton – started after Antonio Conte lost Hugo Lloris to a knee injury. Brahim Diaz gave the Serie A side a 1-0 lead going into the second leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 34-year-old left boyhood club Newcastle in 2012 without making a competitive first-team appearance. Forster has won six senior England caps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad