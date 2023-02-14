News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player who's 'banging on the door'

One Newcastle United player, in particular, is “banging on the door” at Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Eddie Howe’s short of options in midfield ahead of Saturday’s home game against Liverpool following the sale of Jonjo Shelvey. Bruno Guimaraes is still suspended, while Joe Willock suffered an injury at the weekend.

Elliot Anderson – who can play in midfielder or the forward positions – came off the bench in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth, and the 20-year-old, trusted by Howe, is getting closer to his first Premier League start.

“Well, he’s banging on the door, and he’s doing what he needs to do,” said United’s head coach told NUFC TV. “Every time he enters the pitch, he has to give his all and show his quality. I thought he did today. I thought he got in some really good positions. He was diligent with his defensive work, which is so important, and I was very pleased with him.”

Anderson helped loan club Bristol Rovers win promotion last season.

Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson.
