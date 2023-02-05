News you can trust since 1849
Former Newcastle United star sold by PIF completes intriguing transfer move following release

Former Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez has found a new club for the second time this season.

By Dominic Scurr
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Feb 2023, 11:02am

The Argentinian has joined Al Duhail in Qatar after successfully passing a medical. The Doha-based side finished second in the Qatar Stars League last season and are managed by Fernandez’s fellow countryman Hernan Crespo.

The 33-year-old centre-back left Newcastle to join La Liga side Elche on deadline day back in September, signing a one-year deal but was released during the World Cup break after making just one appearance.

Newcastle defender Federico Fernandez looks on as e arrives at the stadium before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James Park on December 04, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Fernandez didn’t start a match for Newcastle under Eddie Howe with the second half of his 2021-22 campaign blighted by injury.

Fernandez was then limited to just one appearance in Spain as his fitness issues continued. As a result, relegation-threatened Elche negotiated an early exit from Fernandez’s contract.

Despite his lack of game-time prior to his departure from Newcastle in the summer, Fernandez remains a respected figure on Tyneside having made 89 appearances over four seasons, scoring twice.

