Former Newcastle United star sold by PIF completes intriguing transfer move following release
Former Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez has found a new club for the second time this season.
The Argentinian has joined Al Duhail in Qatar after successfully passing a medical. The Doha-based side finished second in the Qatar Stars League last season and are managed by Fernandez’s fellow countryman Hernan Crespo.
The 33-year-old centre-back left Newcastle to join La Liga side Elche on deadline day back in September, signing a one-year deal but was released during the World Cup break after making just one appearance.
Fernandez didn’t start a match for Newcastle under Eddie Howe with the second half of his 2021-22 campaign blighted by injury.
Fernandez was then limited to just one appearance in Spain as his fitness issues continued. As a result, relegation-threatened Elche negotiated an early exit from Fernandez’s contract.
Despite his lack of game-time prior to his departure from Newcastle in the summer, Fernandez remains a respected figure on Tyneside having made 89 appearances over four seasons, scoring twice.