New Callum Wilson illness update at Newcastle United as Eddie Howe explains decision

Alexander Isak – who has started the last two games up front ahead of Wilson – scored both of Newcastle’s goals to take his goal tally for the club to six.

“I didn’t want to expose Callum today, he hasn’t done a lot of training, so I decided to go with Elliot,” said Howe. “He repaid me, he did really well.”

Howe was asked why seven-goal Wilson – who wasn't called up to the latest England squad – hadn’t trained ahead of the Premier League game.

"He had a small bout of illness, and then just a little bit of tightness, general tightness, no injury,” said United’s head coach. “But, with Callum, I think we have to be very careful with him – and make sure he's available for the rest of the season."Wilson will be determined to regain his place, according to Howe.

"Callum's a top professional,” said Howe. “And he’s driven more than anybody that I've ever worked with, so he’ll see Alex performing as he has done tonight, and he'll be delighted for Alex and the team. But it'll only make his resolve even stronger to fight for that place."

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson, right, and Kieran Trippier arrive at the City Ground.