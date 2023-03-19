News you can trust since 1849
New Callum Wilson illness update at Newcastle United as Eddie Howe explains decision

Eddie Howe’s revealed why he left Callum Wilson on the bench at the City Ground.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 19th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read

Wilson was an unused substitute for last night’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest after Howe opted to replace Allan Saint-Maximin with Elliot Anderson at the break.

What Paul Tierney told Newcastle United assistant coach Jason Tindall in referee...
Alexander Isak – who has started the last two games up front ahead of Wilson – scored both of Newcastle’s goals to take his goal tally for the club to six.

“I didn’t want to expose Callum today, he hasn’t done a lot of training, so I decided to go with Elliot,” said Howe. “He repaid me, he did really well.”

Howe was asked why seven-goal Wilson – who wasn't called up to the latest England squad – hadn’t trained ahead of the Premier League game.

"He had a small bout of illness, and then just a little bit of tightness, general tightness, no injury,” said United’s head coach. “But, with Callum, I think we have to be very careful with him – and make sure he's available for the rest of the season."Wilson will be determined to regain his place, according to Howe.

"Callum's a top professional,” said Howe. “And he’s driven more than anybody that I've ever worked with, so he’ll see Alex performing as he has done tonight, and he'll be delighted for Alex and the team. But it'll only make his resolve even stronger to fight for that place."

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson, right, and Kieran Trippier arrive at the City Ground.
Howe has taken his non-international players to Dubai for a training camp during the two-week domestic break.

