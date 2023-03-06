News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Former Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle reacts to Sunderland goals

Dwight Gayle has reacted to his goals against Sunderland.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 10:46am

The former Newcastle United striker scored twice for Stoke City in their 5-1 win at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. Gayle – who joined the club last summer after ending his six-year career at St James’ Park – had only scored once in his previous 27 Championship appearances for Alex Neil’s side.

Read More
Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United update on Alexander Isak ahead of Wolverhampt...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gayle - who had been the subject of jeers from home fans for his previous affiliation with Newcastle – celebrated his first-half goal by putting his finger to his lips. He did the gestures from a song sung by Newcastle fans when the club was promoted – and Sunderland were relegated – in the 2016/17 season.

Most Popular

Asked if he’d “dreamt” about scoring given his former affiliation with Newcastle, the 33-year-old said: “Yeah, of course.

"Obviously being from this way, it means so much to both sides. It was nice to score against them today.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Stoke City striker Dwight Gayle warms up at the Stadium of Light.
Stoke City striker Dwight Gayle warms up at the Stadium of Light.
Stoke City striker Dwight Gayle warms up at the Stadium of Light.
Stoke CitySunderlandStadium of LightAlex Neil