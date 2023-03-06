The former Newcastle United striker scored twice for Stoke City in their 5-1 win at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. Gayle – who joined the club last summer after ending his six-year career at St James’ Park – had only scored once in his previous 27 Championship appearances for Alex Neil’s side.

Gayle - who had been the subject of jeers from home fans for his previous affiliation with Newcastle – celebrated his first-half goal by putting his finger to his lips. He did the gestures from a song sung by Newcastle fans when the club was promoted – and Sunderland were relegated – in the 2016/17 season.

Asked if he’d “dreamt” about scoring given his former affiliation with Newcastle, the 33-year-old said: “Yeah, of course.

"Obviously being from this way, it means so much to both sides. It was nice to score against them today.”

