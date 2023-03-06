Former Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle reacts to Sunderland goals
Dwight Gayle has reacted to his goals against Sunderland.
The former Newcastle United striker scored twice for Stoke City in their 5-1 win at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. Gayle – who joined the club last summer after ending his six-year career at St James’ Park – had only scored once in his previous 27 Championship appearances for Alex Neil’s side.
Gayle - who had been the subject of jeers from home fans for his previous affiliation with Newcastle – celebrated his first-half goal by putting his finger to his lips. He did the gestures from a song sung by Newcastle fans when the club was promoted – and Sunderland were relegated – in the 2016/17 season.
Asked if he’d “dreamt” about scoring given his former affiliation with Newcastle, the 33-year-old said: “Yeah, of course.
"Obviously being from this way, it means so much to both sides. It was nice to score against them today.”