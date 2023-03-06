Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United update on Alexander Isak ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers game

The Newcastle United striker’s pushing for a start on Sunday after coming off the bench in the club’s last two games.

Isak replaced Callum Wilson in the 63rd minute of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, and Howe was asked if the 23-year-old’s performance had given him something to think about.

United’s head coach said: "Yeah, certainly it does. I think he's growing and learning and developing all the time. I was pleased with his introduction, I was pleased with all the subs' impact when they came on today. That's a good sign for the future for us."

Wilson – who went to the World Cup with England late last year – has only scored one goal since October.

Howe had addressed seven-goal Wilson’s form since returning from Qatar before the City game.

Speaking last Friday, Howe said: “The challenge is to get all of our attacking players in their best moment together. In a long season that will never happen, the lads will always go through peaks and troughs of form. It’s my job to support them, coach them – and improve them.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

"I know where you are going with the question, but I think Callum has had moments. I thought he was electric in the first half against West Ham. It’s our job as a team to create chances for those players to score.

