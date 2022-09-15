Toney, 26, joined Newcastle in the beginnings of Steve McClaren’s short reign as manager. Moving from Northampton Town, hopes were high that Toney could break into the first-team setup at St James’s Park, however, he found game time very hard to come by, playing just four games in total for the Magpies.

Since leaving to join Peterborough in 2018, Toney has risen through the pyramid with Posh and Brentford before enjoying a good debut Premier League season last term.

Five goals in six games this campaign and injury problems for some of his main competitors, has put Toney bang in-contention for a call up for England’s Nations League games with Italy and Germany.

Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford at St. James Park (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn believes that Toney’s form this season means he deserves his first international call-up.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Winterburn said: “What we’ve seen with Gareth Southgate is that he’s not afraid to introduce players into the squad so if Ivan Toney continues to score goals, he could earn an England call up.

“He’s certainly a different style of player and I really like him, he’s a very good player. There’s potential for him to come into the squad and Southgate to look at how he links up with players and interacts with them.

“He’s not doing himself any harm, let’s say that!”