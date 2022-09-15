Allan Saint-Maximin injury 'concern' as Newcastle United fans wait on Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson updates

Howe has been without Allan Saint-Maximin, Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson in recent weeks. And the hope among the club’s fanbase was that the trio – who have all been sidelined with hamstring problems – would be back for the Bournemouth game.

However, the Daily Mail report that Saint-Maximin is unlikely to be back for the fixture, which is the club’s first game in two weeks following the postponement of last weekend’s match away to west Ham United.

The winger – who has had some treatment in France – suffered the injury after scoring a stunning equaliser for Newcastle away to Wolverhampton Wanderers last month. Speaking at the time, United head coach Eddie Howe said: “There is no muscle pull with Allan, it’s more just a bit of swelling. We’re hopeful it won’t be too long.”

Howe will issue an injury update tomorrow morning.