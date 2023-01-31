Former Newcastle United striker joins River Plate – after having his contract ripped up

The 33-year-old striker – who had a successful season on loan at St James’s Park during Rafa Benitez’s time as manager – has signed for River Plate in Argentina.

Rondon, signed by Benitez for a third time at Everton following a spell together at Dalian Professional, left Goodison Park last month. A statement from the club at the time read: "Salomon Rondon has left Everton with immediate effect after reaching an agreement with the Club to terminate his contract. Everyone at Everton wishes Salomon all the best for the future."