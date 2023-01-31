Former Newcastle United striker joins River Plate – after having his contract ripped up
Former Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon’s got a new club – after having his Everton contract cancelled.
The 33-year-old striker – who had a successful season on loan at St James’s Park during Rafa Benitez’s time as manager – has signed for River Plate in Argentina.
“Our story starts here, @RiverPlate,” tweeted Rondon. “Thanks for the warm welcome!”
Rondon, signed by Benitez for a third time at Everton following a spell together at Dalian Professional, left Goodison Park last month. A statement from the club at the time read: "Salomon Rondon has left Everton with immediate effect after reaching an agreement with the Club to terminate his contract. Everyone at Everton wishes Salomon all the best for the future."
Benitez signed Rondon on loan from West Bromwich Albion in the summer of 2018, and the Venezuela international scored 11 goals for the club, which finished 13th in the Premier League that season.