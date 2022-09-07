Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United and the rest of the Premier League:

Rondon interest

According to Football Insider, Salomon Rondon has ‘opened talks’ with sides in Turkey over a potential move away from Goodison Park.

Although the summer transfer window in England closed last week, the window in Turkey doesn’t close until Thursday, September 8 - meaning the Venezuelan could find himself on the move this week.

Adana Demirspor are reportedly among the clubs interested in the Everton man who has made four appearances in all competitions for the Toffees this season.

Rondon followed Rafa Benitez to China and then to Goodison Park after starring for Newcastle under the Spaniard whilst on-loan from West Brom.

Rondon’s haul of 11 goals in 32 league games during the 2018/19 season remains his best goalscoring season since 2014/15.

Salomon Rondon could be on the move to Turkey (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager search

Brighton boss Graham Potter has emerged as favourite to replace Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea manager.

Tuchel was sacked as manager of the Blues on Tuesday morning and it is Potter, closely followed by Mauricio Pochettino, that the bookies believe are the front-runners for the job.

Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers are considered the next favourites for the role with current Magpies boss Eddie Howe given a 33/1 shot by some bookmakers to switch St James’s Park for Stamford Bridge.

Bruno Tweet

A tongue-in-cheek tweet by Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes had some supporters worried on Wednesday.

The Brazilian’s former side Athletico Paranaense reached the Copa Libertadores final with a 3-2 aggregate win over Palmeiras and in response, Guimaraes tweeted (translated into English): ‘Vamooooos vamooos players we want to win the cup libertareeees!!! What a show, pride of all the boys. If we go to the world, I'm already negotiating the loan clause ! Love u @AthleticoPR’

Whilst it’s not unusual to see players tweet their former clubs, the final line of his tweet seemingly had some supporters worried that Guimaraes may be looking for an exit back to Brazil.