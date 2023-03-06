Sesko, who was linked with a move to Newcastle United last summer, came off the bench and put Salzburg ahead in the 80th minute before scoring a further two goals in the 84th and 87th minutes on the way to a 4-2 victory. The 19-year-old’s latest exploits are sure to alert many top clubs who have been monitoring his progress.

Manchester United are reportedly keen on the young striker, who has scored 11 goals in 30 appearances for the Austrian club so far this season.

Newcastle’s interest in Sesko was confirmed last summer and speculation was further fuelled after the player’s agent, Elvis Basanovic, posted a photo in Newcastle International Airport with the caption ‘destination?’ via the Pro Transfer Agency Instagram account before following it up with a photo of Newcastle’s Quayside. He later deleted the photo from his Instagram story and Sesko ended up agreeing to join RB Leipzig for £21million at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

But Sesko’s transfer to the Bundesliga could be under threat after ESPN revealed that Leipzig could be bought out of the deal. Man United are understood to be keeping tabs on the situation as they look to bolster their attacking lines.

Newcastle will also be in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer but distanced themselves from the Sesko after the player agreed to join Leipzig.

Benjamin Sesko of FC Salzburg looks on prior to kick off of the UEFA Champions League group E match between Dinamo Zagreb and FC Salzburg at Stadion Maksimir on October 11, 2022 in Zagreb, Croatia. (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)