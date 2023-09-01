Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is due for a deadline day medical at Nottingham Forest ahead of a move to the Premier League side.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen and was linked with a loan move to Newcastle last summer. The winger has been capped three times by England but has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Hudson-Odoi has agreed to join Forest and has labelled the transfer with his ‘here we go’ trademark.

Newcastle had previously enquired about Hudson-Odoi’s availability but have since moved on with the signings of players such as Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes for a combined fee of around £80million.

Heading into deadline day, Newcastle have committed to spending over £150million on new signings so far this summer. Yankuba Minteh (£6million), Sandro Tonali (£52million), Barnes (£38million), Tino Livramento (£30million) and a loan deal for Lewis Hall with an obligation to buy for £28million next summer.

In terms of further first-team incomings, things are expected to be quiet for The Magpies with head coach Eddie Howe content with his current squad.