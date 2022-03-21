The Tractor Boys announced the 43-year-old’s departure today, with CEO Mark Ashton saying: “It has come as a surprise to us that Kieron wishes to stand down from his role as U23s manager.

“Kieron’s played his part in the development of some of our young players and we thank him for his efforts.

“I speak on behalf of everyone at the Club in wishing Kieron all the very best with his future.”

Under Dyer’s stewardship, Ipswich’s Under-23 side have won every game of 2022, scoring 23 goals in just seven games and haven’t tasted defeat since early-November.

Dyer spent eight years on Tyneside between 1999 and 2007, playing 250 times in all competitions for the Magpies, including ten Champions League appearances. Dyer also earned 33 England caps during his playing career and had been in charge of Ipswich Town’s Under-23 side since October 2020.

