Former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu found dead after Turkey earthquake

Atsu had not been seen since an earthquake devastated parts of Turkey and Syria almost two weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger – who spent five years at Newcastle after joining the club, initially on loan, from Chelsea in 2016 – had been playing for Hatayspor in the city of Hatay.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu's body was recovered this morning," tweeted his agent Nana Sechere. "My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support."

Speaking last week, United head coach Eddie Howe said: “It’s hugely worrying. I really, really enjoyed working with Christian (at Bournemouth), a great lad, great player. We hope he’s OK, but we’re really concerned for him and his welfare this week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad