The Magpies have moved four points clear of the relegation zone following an impressive run of form under Eddie Howe.

January arrivals Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn have also provided a welcome boost to the side.

And Hamann – who scored five goals in 31 games for Newcastle during the 1998-99 season – has praised his former club’s January business and has backed them to avoid ‘any trouble’.

Dan Burn of Newcastle United celebrates their sides victory after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on February 13, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“I think they've signed some decent players and we've seen already what Kieran Trippier can do for them and his contribution,” Hamann told SuperFreeTips.

“I don't think the teams at the bottom will get too many points, so for Newcastle they may only need 35 or 36 points to stay clear of relegation. I'm sure they'll get it and avoid any trouble.”

Hamann has also highlighted the role the Newcastle fans have played in the side's turnaround in form as they head into Saturday’s match at West Ham United (12:30pm kick-off) five games unbeaten in the Premier League.

Dietmar Hamann scored five goals in 31 games for Newcastle United during the 1998-99 season. Credit: Clive Brunskill /Allsport

“You saw against Everton after the first goal, the noise that the supporters made, they’ll be with them until the end,” the 48-year-old added. “They'll be right behind them as they try to pull away from the relegation zone and the players they've brought in will improve them.

“I wouldn't say that they won't be anywhere near the relegation places, but I think they'll have more than enough to stay up.”

