Former player brands Newcastle United's display as 'not typical' of a Steve Bruce team

Newcastle United’s Norwich City defeat has been branded as ‘not typical’ of a Steve Bruce team by a defender who played under the Magpies’ head coach at Aston Villa.

By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 17 August, 2019, 17:51
NORWICH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Norwich City and Newcastle United at Carrow Road on August 17, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Micah Richards, on BBC’s Final Score was shocked at how unstructured United were at Carrow Road.

He said: “It wasn't a typical Steve Bruce performance.

“He normally has a structure saying - you will NOT pass. It could have been seven.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Micah Richards of Aston Villa and Fernandinho of Manchester City compete for the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on March 5, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“He will take something from the goal but he will be very disappointed.”