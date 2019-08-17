Former player brands Newcastle United's display as 'not typical' of a Steve Bruce team
Newcastle United’s Norwich City defeat has been branded as ‘not typical’ of a Steve Bruce team by a defender who played under the Magpies’ head coach at Aston Villa.
By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 17 August, 2019, 17:51
Micah Richards, on BBC’s Final Score was shocked at how unstructured United were at Carrow Road.
He said: “It wasn't a typical Steve Bruce performance.
“He normally has a structure saying - you will NOT pass. It could have been seven.
“He will take something from the goal but he will be very disappointed.”