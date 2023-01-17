Former £30m Newcastle United forward ‘in talks’ for January transfer after St James’s Park visit
Former Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez could be on his way out of Leicester City this month.
The 29-year-old started for Leicester in their 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Newcastle at St James's Park last week. It was his seventh start of the campaign in all competitions as he continues to struggle to maintain his place in Brendan Rodgers’ side.
Since arriving at Leicester from Newcastle for £30million in the summer of 2019, Perez has gone on to make 114 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals. But after a solid first season with The Foxes, Perez has fallen down the pecking order at the King Power.
The Spaniard – who made just shy of 200 appearances for Newcastle between 2014 and 2019 – is out of contract in the summer and unlikely to be offered a new deal. As a result, Leicester are reportedly ready to sell Perez this month in order to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of the season.
Reports cited by Leicester Mercury claim that Leicester are 'in talks' with La Liga side Real Betis over a potential deal for Perez this month. Although Perez’s move to Leicester from Newcastle seems to be close to reaching an underwhelming conclusion, the forward has still managed to pick up an FA Cup and Community Shield winner’s medal during his time at the club.
Perez first arrived in England as a 20-year-old with Newcastle buying him from Tenerife for around £1.5million. And The Magpies certainly got their money’s worth as the Spanish forward went on to score 48 goals before being sold-on for a considerable profit.