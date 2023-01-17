Former £30m Newcastle United forward ‘in talks’ for January transfer after St James’s Park visit

The 29-year-old started for Leicester in their 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Newcastle at St James's Park last week. It was his seventh start of the campaign in all competitions as he continues to struggle to maintain his place in Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Since arriving at Leicester from Newcastle for £30million in the summer of 2019, Perez has gone on to make 114 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals. But after a solid first season with The Foxes, Perez has fallen down the pecking order at the King Power.

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (L) vies with Leicester City's Spanish striker Ayoze Perez (R) during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on December 26, 2022 (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Spaniard – who made just shy of 200 appearances for Newcastle between 2014 and 2019 – is out of contract in the summer and unlikely to be offered a new deal. As a result, Leicester are reportedly ready to sell Perez this month in order to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

Reports cited by Leicester Mercury claim that Leicester are 'in talks' with La Liga side Real Betis over a potential deal for Perez this month. Although Perez’s move to Leicester from Newcastle seems to be close to reaching an underwhelming conclusion, the forward has still managed to pick up an FA Cup and Community Shield winner’s medal during his time at the club.

