Four former Newcastle United players nominated to join Alan Shearer in Premier League Hall of Fame
The Premier League have announced the 2022 nominees to be inducted into its Hall of Fame – including four former Newcastle United players.
Last year, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer was inducted into the inaugural Hall of Fame along with fellow Premier League icons Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.
Former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Viera and Manchester United’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney are the latest additions to the Hall of Fame. They will be joined by six others, which will be decided by a vote.
Former Newcastle favourites Les Ferdinand and Andrew Cole are among the 25 nominees. Both players won the Premier League Golden Boot whilst playing for The Magpies in the mid-90s.
Two other ex-Newcastle players were also recognised, though probably not for their contributions in black and white.
Michael Owen, who scored 30 goals in 79 appearances for Newcastle between 2005 and 2009, was nominated having twice won the Golden Boot with Liverpool while also winning the Premier League with Manchester United in 2010-11.
Defender Sol Campbell was part of Arsenal’s ‘invincibles’ during the 2003-04 season and has also been recognised with a nomination.
Campbell made eight appearances for Newcastle during the 2010-11 season before calling time on his professional career.
The full list of nominees is as follows: Tony Adams, Sergio Aguero, Sol Campbell, Petr Cech, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Patrice Evra, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Vincent Kompany, Matthew Le Tissier, Gary Neville, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Teddy Sheringham, John Terry, Yaya Toure, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Robin Van Persie, Edwin Van Der Sar, Nemanja Vidic, Ian Wright.