Last year, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer was inducted into the inaugural Hall of Fame along with fellow Premier League icons Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

Former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Viera and Manchester United’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney are the latest additions to the Hall of Fame. They will be joined by six others, which will be decided by a vote.

Former Newcastle favourites Les Ferdinand and Andrew Cole are among the 25 nominees. Both players won the Premier League Golden Boot whilst playing for The Magpies in the mid-90s.

Two other ex-Newcastle players were also recognised, though probably not for their contributions in black and white.

Michael Owen, who scored 30 goals in 79 appearances for Newcastle between 2005 and 2009, was nominated having twice won the Golden Boot with Liverpool while also winning the Premier League with Manchester United in 2010-11.

Defender Sol Campbell was part of Arsenal’s ‘invincibles’ during the 2003-04 season and has also been recognised with a nomination.

Newcastle strikers Alan Shearer (l) and Les Ferdinand celebrate the fourth goal scored by Shearer during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St Jame's Park on October 20, 1996 in Newcastle, England, Newcastle won the game 5-0. (Photo by Ben Radford/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

Campbell made eight appearances for Newcastle during the 2010-11 season before calling time on his professional career.

The full list of nominees is as follows: Tony Adams, Sergio Aguero, Sol Campbell, Petr Cech, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Patrice Evra, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Vincent Kompany, Matthew Le Tissier, Gary Neville, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Teddy Sheringham, John Terry, Yaya Toure, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Robin Van Persie, Edwin Van Der Sar, Nemanja Vidic, Ian Wright.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

Newcastle forward Andy Cole celebrates after scoring in the FA Premiership match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on September 27, 1994, in Newcastle, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Allsport UK/Getty Images)

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Newcastle player Michael Owen looks on dejectedly after a miss during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Portsmouth at St James' Park on April 27, 2009 in Newcastle, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)