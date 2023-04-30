Newcastle United’s team to face Southampton at St James’ Park has been confirmed.

Eddie Howe has named four changes to the side that beat Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park on Thursday with Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff, Matt Targett and Miguel Almiron all dropping out in place of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy.

Wilson, Targett and Almiron have all dropped to the bench while Longstaff is out after picking up a foot injury at Everton. Joelinton was also listed as a hamstring injury concern following the win but he has been deemed fit enought to start after playing the full 90 minutes on Thursday.

It means Kieran Trippier, who leads the side out, is the only Newcastle player to have featured in all 41 matches so far this season.

Newcastle go into the match looking to continue their fine run of form which has seen them pick up 21 points out of the last 24 available. A win against a struggling Southampton side would further boost The Magpies’ Champions League hopes.

United currently sit third in the Premier League table, eight points inside the Champions League places with a game in hand and just six games to play.

Meanwhile Southampton are struggling at the bottom of the Premier League table with just 24 points, six points from safety and 38 behind Newcastle in the table.

Here is the Newcastle United line-up to face Southampton at St James’ Park in full...

1 . GK: Nick Pope Has started every league match for Newcastle United so far this season. Will be eyeing only his second clean sheet in his last 14 matches stretching back to the Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton in January. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Set to lead the side out again on Sunday. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Fabian Schar Denied his second goal of the season at Everton. Grabbed two assists last time out at St James’ Park. Photo Sales

4 . CB: Sven Botman The only outfield regular not to have found the net so far this season. Will be looking to grab his first goal for the club before the end of the campaign. Photo Sales