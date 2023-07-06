The ESPN 100 list takes into account all positions and ranks the top 10 players in the world in each position plus managers - and four Newcastle players feature.

The positions include goalkeeper, right-back, centre-back, left-back, central midfield, attacking midfield, winger, forward, striker and manager.

Nick Pope

Nick Pope has been named as the 10th best goalkeeper in the world in the ESPN 100 after boasting the joint best defensive record in the Premier League last season. The former Burnley man enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with The Magpies, pulling off a number of saves to help the side secure a top four finish in the Premier League.

What ESPN said: “Newcastle scored one of the best moves of last summer in adding Burnley‘s Pope for a reported €11.5 million fee. Pope stopped 73% of shots on target -- he has been between 71% and 77% in each of his five seasons in the Premier League -- and he continued his evolution into one of the more well-rounded keepers in the world’s best league.

“He’s always positioned correctly, he’s aggressive in charging out to claim crosses, and at 6-foot-3, he remains one of the more imposing figures around.”

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope. (Pic: Getty Images)

Top 10 goalkeepers

10. Nick Pope (Newcastle United/England)

9. Emi Martinez (Aston Villa/Argentina)

8. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal/England)

7. Ederson (Manchester City/Brazil)

6. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain/Italy)

5. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid/Slovenia)

4. Mike Maignan (AC Milan/France)

3. Alisson (Liverpool/Brazil)

2. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona/Germany)

1. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/Belgium)

Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier’s first full season at Newcastle arguably saw him re-establish himself as one of the best right-backs in the Premier League as he kick-started the campaign with a stunning free-kick against Manchester City.

Regular clean sheets and assists made him a must have Fantasy Football player and a top point scorer for a defender. But his importance to Eddie Howe’s side was evident as he was a key source of creating chances and stopping them at the other end.

As a result, Trippier has been named as the second best right-back in world football for the 2022-23 season.

What ESPN said: “Trippier has been so important for Howe as he and PIF continue to transform the club.

“Newcastle ended the season with the joint-best defensive record in the league and only Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson supplied more assists from full-back.”

Trippier was named Newcastle United’s player of the season last term and was instrumental in helping the side qualify for European football. He will likely go into the season as captain and will have another major role to play on the right of defence.

Top 10 right-backs

10. Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen/Netherlands)

9. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli/Italy)

8. Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid/Spain)

7. Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/Bayern Munich/Portugal)

6. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool/England)

5. Jules Kounde (Barcelona/France)

4. Reece James (Chelsea/England)

3. Kyle Walker (Manchester City/England)

2. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United/England)

1. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain/Morocco)

Bruno Guimaraes

It’s no real surprise to see Bruno Guimaraes on this list following his first full season at Newcastle. Although the player himself admitted it was a frustrating season in many ways due to various injury issues as well as a three match red card suspension - but when fit and firing, there are few better central midfielders in the Premier League.

And that’s why Guimaraes was named as the 10th best central midfielder in the world last season.

What ESPN said: “Midfielders are tasked with action; that is, they’re the ones who translate the solid geometry of their defenders into the multidirectional chaos of attack.

“Guimaraes speaks both attack and defense well, but plays with an improvisational spirit; he breaks rules, he breaks defenses and he breaks well-organized back lines into pieces with his passing.”

Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring against Brighton.

Top 10 central midfielders

10. Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United/Brazil)

9. Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona/Netherlands)

8. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich/Germany)

7. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton/Liverpool/Argentina)

6. Casemiro (Manchester United/Brazil)

5. Luka Modric (Real Madrid/Croatia)

4. Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/Barcelona/Germany)

3. Pedri (Barcelona/Spain)

2. Rodri (Manchester City/Spain)

1. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid/England)

Alexander Isak

Another player who enjoyed a fine debut season at Newcastle following his club record £63million arrival from Real Sociedad last August.

Although it wasn’t plain sailing for Isak at first due to injury, he impressed after his return to fitness following the world cup break and finished the season with 10 goals to his name as well as arguably the ‘assist’ of the season for Jacob Murphy at Everton.

He has been named as the eighth best striker in the world in 2022-23.

What ESPN said: “Isak missed a large chunk of his first season at Newcastle because of injury but still ended the campaign with 10 Premier League goals.

“Manager Eddie Howe admitted he couldn’t ignore the comparisons with Thierry Henry after Isak beat four Everton defenders to set up Jacob Murphy‘s goal at Goodison Park in April.”

Alexander Isak has impressed in his first season at Newcastle. (Getty Images)

Top 10 strikers

10. Jonathan David (Lille/Canada)

9. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus/Serbia)

8. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United/Sweden)

7. Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt/France)

6. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal/Brazil)

5. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona/Poland)

4. Victor Osimhen (Napoli/Nigeria)

3. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur/England)

2. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/Al Ittihad/France)

1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City/Norway)

Still some Newcastle United snubs?

Despite Newcastle having four players named in the ESPN 100, an argument could be made that there have still been some major snubs for The Magpies.

A case could be made for Sven Botman and Fabian Schar at centre-back given the pair helped form the joint best defence in the Premier League last season but the major omission is Eddie Howe missing out on the manager’s list.