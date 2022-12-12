The FIFA World Cup finals have reached the semi-final stage and one of France, Argentina, Croatia or Morocco will have lifted the trophy by this time next week.

With the Qatar tournament coming to an end the return of domestic football is getting closer as Newcastle United prepare to face Leicester City at the Kingpower Stadium on December 26 in the Premier League, after taking on Bournemouth in the EFL Cup. That will be the first and second of three matches that Eddie Howe’s side have before the January transfer window opens. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

Paris Saint-Germain are willing to make Marcus Rashford one of the best-paid players on the planet in a bid to beat Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Real Betis to his signature when his contract expires this summer (Mirror)

Chelsea remain interested in RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol while Manchester United and Manchester City have submitted offers and Bayern Munich are also interested (Foot Mercato)

Boubacar Traore’s loan at Wolves is set to be made permanent as a £9.5 million clause in his loan deal from Ligue 1 club Metz will be triggered in the summer (Express & Star)

Fiorentina are are not keen on selling Sofyan Amrabat midway through their league campaign meaning Liverpool could find it difficult to bring the Moroccan international to Anfield in January (Mirror via Fiorentina.It)

Juventus are reportedly interested in moving three players on in order to launch an audacious bid for Chelsea star Mason Mount (Daily Mail)

Super-agent Jorge Mendes is expected in England this week for more talks about Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix’s future. Having already sought out initial talks with Chelsea and Manchester United, Mendes is now hoping to speak to Newcastle and Aston Villa (Mirror)

Arsenal are also thought to be interested in Felix but both he and long term target Mykhaylo Mudryk could cost the Gunners too much to make a January move possible (Football.London)

Newcastle United will listen to offers for four senior stars in January with club captain Jamaal Lascelles, wingers Ryan Fraser and Matt Ritchie, and left-back Jamal Lewis being deemed surplus to requirements by manager Eddie Howe (Football Insider)