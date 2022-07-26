Newcastle have visited Austria and Portugal so far this pre-season and will be looking ahead to a friendly double header at St James’s Park this weekend against Atalanta on Friday night (7:45pm kick-off) and Athletic Bilbao on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Our Newcastle United writer Miles Starforth is currently out in Portugal answering the pressing questions surrounding the club and the latest transfer news this pre-season...

What have you made of Newcastle's pre-season so far?

On balance, it’s been positive on and off the pitch. Yes, the club lost to Mainz 05, but the players had gone into the game on the back of a tough training camp in Austria - and were playing while fatigued. The new signings have settled in well, and the mood in the camp has been very positive, which is a big contrast to a year ago.

Who have been the standout players?

For me, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes have stood out so far, though I didn’t see the training games against Burnley. Anderson’s given himself a chance of making this season’s squad, while Botman looks the part at the back. Guimaraes has showed a few glimpses of his talent, too.

What sort of side do you expect Eddie Howe to play against Benfica?

Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

I’d imagine we’ll see something resembling his strongest team, and, as such, the teamsheet will be interesting. We’re at the stage of pre-season now where Howe will want to use his preferred pairs, and he’ll also want his likely starters to get as many minutes as possible.

Are there any injuries in the squad ahead of the new season?

There have been a few on the fringes of the squad, but, as yet, nothing serious, though Javier Manquillo missed the start of pre-season with an injury. Howe will give an update after the Benfica game.

What is the latest in terms of new signings?

We’re still waiting for a breakthrough. There’s been a lull in the what Howe has described as a “difficult” and pricey market. The club has limited funds left, and two players - a striker and a winger - still on its wishlist. One arrival could be a loan, and loans, we know, are normally done at the back end of the window.

Will there be new additions in time for the Nottingham Forest match?

I’d hope so, though there are no guarantees. The club has until the end of next month to do its business, and invariably some deals can’t be done until the final days, and even hours, of the window.

How much do Newcastle have left to spend?

Good question. The club is limited by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, and if it wants to leave itself some room for manoeuvre in January, then we can assume there could be £30million to £40million left to spend.

Can we expect any more departures from the club this transfer window?