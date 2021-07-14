Freddie Woodman left out of Newcastle United's training camp squad amid interest from Leeds United and Swansea City

The goalkeeper – who has spent the past two seasons on loan at Swansea City – reported back to the club for the start of pre-season training last week. However, Woodman, this week linked with Leeds United, is not with his team-mates at their training camp at Queen Ethelburga's Collegiate campus ahead of Sunday’s friendlies against York City and Harrogate Town.

The 24-year-old – who was in the Swansea team beaten in May’s Championship play-off final – is not understood to be in Bruce’s plans for the coming season.

And Woodman, intriguingly, this week revealed in an Instagram post that he was in Croydon as his team-mates stepped up their preparations for their first warm-up games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddie Woodman.

Speaking to the Gazette in May, Woodman said: “The older I’ve got, I’ve realised you can’t look too far into the future in football. There are so many different things that could happen. It’s totally unpredictable.

"For me to sit here and say ‘I’m going to do this and do that’ is almost impossible. Whatever football throws at me, I’ll be ready.”

Meanwhile, Bruce will need four goalkeepers on Sunday for the York and Harrogate fixtures, which are followed by a July 23 game against Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Karl Darlow, Mark Gillespie and Dan Langley have been pictured training at York. Martin Dubravka, the club’s No.1, is on holiday after playing for Slovakia at Euro 2020. Dubravka will link up with the club-mates later this month.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.