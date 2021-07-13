Leeds United have made approaches for a trio of goalkeepers this summer in their search for a Kiko Casilla replacement.

Casilla secured a season-long loan move to Elche CF in La Liga and his time at Leeds appears to be over, although there are two years remaining on his contract.

Victor Orta’s search for a replacement has been narrowed to three candidates, all of whom have senior league experience, namely Dani Cárdenas, Kristoffer Klaesson and Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman.

Freddie Woodman

Woodman was first linked with Leeds in 2018 and popped up on the radar again this summer.

The 24-year-old arrived at St James' Park in 2013 but the vast majority of his experience has come in loan spells, with Aberdeen, Crawley Town, Kilmarnock and Swansea City, with whom he has spent the last two seasons as their number one.

The 2020/21 Championship season saw Woodman and the Swans reach the play-off final, before defeat to Brentford at Wembley Stadium.

Woodman is contracted to 2023 and has been linked with both a return to Swansea and a move to Arsenal this summer.

The Whites have Illan Meslier in place as first-choice alongside both 18-year-old prospect Dani van den Heuvel and Elia Caprile, 20, as back-up options meaning there is no urgent rush to get their business done early.

