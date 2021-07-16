Freddie Woodman links up with Newcastle United as Sean and Matty Longstaff are sighted in training

The goalkeeper – who has spent the past two years on loan at Swansea City – had a medical with the Championship club after being told he was not in Steve Bruce's plans for the coming season.

However, the move wasn’t signed off because of an injury suffered by No.1 Martin Dubravka, who could miss the start of the campaign.

Dubravka has been on holiday after playing for Slovakia at Euro 2020.

Woodman – who has two years left on his contract at St James’s Park – trained with his United team-mates yesterday after linking up with head coach Steve Bruce’s squad at Queen Ethelburga's Collegiate campus, near York, ahead of Sunday’s friendlies against York City and Harrogate Town.

The 24-year-old – who had been set to travel with Bournemouth to their training camp in Marbella, Spain – will play in one of the fixtures. Bruce will split his squad between the two games.

"We have got two at the weekend, so we want to give everybody in the squad at least 60 or 70 minutes,” said Bruce. “We’ll break the squad up, and bring the Under-23s down as well.”

Meanwhile, Jonjo Shelvey and Ciaran Clark have also been pictured in training for the first time along with Sean and Matty Longstaff ahead of the club’s first friendlies.

