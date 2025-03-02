Newcastle United have been dealt a potential boost regarding the fitness of Alexander Isak ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Isak missed the 2-0 defeat at Liverpool due to a groin injury and was deemed a doubt for Sunday’s match against Brighton in the FA Cup fifth round (1:45pm kick-off). But the striker was among the first players to arrive at St James’ Park ahead of the match.

It comes after head coach Eddie Howe said Isak ‘will play’ if he is fit.

On Friday, Howe said: “I haven’t seen him since the game, we don’t think it is a long-term problem, but there was no risk taken on Wednesday and there can’t be at this stage of the season.

“We will see how he is today and have a discussion with him, if he is fit, he will play.”

Isak’s presence at St James’ Park is a strong indicator of his availability for the match but is by no means a guarantee. The 25-year-old travelled with the side to Anfield on Wednesday despite not being named in the 20-man matchday squad.

Newcastle have also been sweating on the fitness of Joelinton and Sven Botman ahead of Sunday’s match. Joelinton has missed the last five matches for Newcastle with a knee injury while Botman has been out for four.

Joelinton has since arrived at St James’ Park though Botman is yet to arrive at the time of writing - this is subject to change.

Are Newcastle United a ‘one man team’?

Newcastle have failed to win or score from open play in the three league matches Isak has missed due to injury so far this season. All of Newcastle’s Premier League wins since August have been contributed to by an Isak goal.

But Howe played down the suggestion that Newcastle are a ‘one man team’.

“No, I don't think so,” Howe said. “But of course, in saying that, we recognise Alex's strengths and his abilities.

“I don't think we're a one-man team. I'd never classify us in that bracket. But Alex brings unique qualities in that centre-forward role, in that pivotal middle role that we need.

“But we have other ways of playing. We have other player skill sets to utilise. We were playing Liverpool the other night and that was a tough game.

“It's been a tough game there for everyone this season. But I thought there was a lot of good in it as well. I don't think it was all bad. But we didn't hurt them enough around their box, for sure.”

Newcastle are looking to make it through to the FA Cup quarter-final. After that Howe’s side will return to Premier League action on March 10 at West Ham United before facing Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on March 16.