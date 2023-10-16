Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Earlier this month, Guimaraes signed a new five year deal at Newcastle until June 2028. The Brazilian has been a key player for The Magpies since his £40million arrival from Lyon in January 2022, where he agreed an initial four-and-a-half year deal.

The midfielder’s new contract is understood to include a release clause in the region of £100million, but fresh claims have since been made regarding the finer details of the deal.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Goal.com in Brazil have reported that the 25-year-old’s new contract puts him amongst the highest earners in the Premier League. But Newcastle’s determination not to break their current wage structure amid Financial Fair Play regulations makes the claim seem out of character for The Magpies.

Another report by Sport in Spain claims La Liga champions Barcelona have a specific clause in Guimaraes’ contract that would allow him to join the Catalan club for a relatively modest fee. The ‘secret clause’ would see Barcelona pay around £60million to Newcastle in order to trigger Guimaraes’ release.

While even £60million for Guimaraes is out of Barcelona’s current price range amid a financial crisis at the club, the situation could change in the coming years. And even today, £60million for the midfielder would be viewed as a real bargain given his performances.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who initially broke the news of Guimaraes’ new deal at Newcastle, has countered the claim by stating that there is no special dispensation for Barcelona.

Following confirmation of his new contract at Newcastle, Guimaraes told the club website: “I’m absolutely delighted. The fans have made me feel at home since my first day here and I feel so loved in my life.

“I’m so happy here. It’s a place that is so comfortable to be and I hope to keep making the supporters happy and helping the team do well. That’s my goal, because there are no words to describe how happy I am to be here.

“I remember in my first interview, I said I wanted to play for this club in the Champions League and now it’s happening.

“The city believes again and it’s unbelievable what we have done for the team. I hope that this can continue. It’s amazing what has happened in my life in the last two years.”