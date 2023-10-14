Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United enjoyed a stellar 2022/23 season, qualifying for Champions League football for the first time in 20 years. Eddie Howe and his side will be hoping for more of the same this year as they continue to challenge the Premier League’s most elite sides.

A number of new contracts have recently been agreed at St James’ Park as the Magpies tick through their star players and tie them down, but there is always transfer business to discuss and new signings to consider. Thanks to their strong run of form, Newcastle are a very attractive destination right now and they continue to be linked with high profile names, alongside some of their top flight rivals.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The rumour mill is churning out some exciting links ahead of the January window and Newcastle are among those scouring the market for their next deals. According to Fichajes, the Toon have turned their attention to midfielder Eduard Spertsyan but Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the Armenian as they prepare for what is shaping up to be a thrilling Premier League title race.

Spertsyan has been really enjoying himself in front of goal, contributing an impressive 14 goals and 14 assists for Russian side FC Krasnodar last term. Since the new season started, the 23-year-old is already on five goals and three assists in 11 Premier Liga appearances.

After making his senior debut in 2020, Spertsyan became the youngest Armenian player to participate in the Champions League group stage, taking the baton from Henrikh Mkhitaryan. His ambition to play in Europe remains and joining a side high up in the Premier League will almost guarantee regular European appearances.