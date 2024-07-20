Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s St James’ STACK fan zone is set to open next month.

Although no official opening date has been confirmed just yet, Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales has stated that the St James’ STACK will be open in time for the start of the 2024-25 Premier League season on August 17.

Construction on the fan zone started in January 2024 and is now nearing completion.

Discussing Newcastle’s financial situation this week, Eales said: “We’ve now got a new [PSR] cycle that kicks into play because we had a couple of years where we were £70million in losses which meant it was quite tight for us this financial year until June 30.

“Now we lose one of those years with £70million [losses] so that’s good news for the supporters and the club - looking forward now we’ve got a new cycle.

“We’ve got new revenues coming online so things like Adidas, we have that partnership, we have the merchandise we get from Adidas, St James’ STACK is going to open for the new season, so all those factors help us.”

And fresh drone footage from 55 Degrees North on YouTube shows the extent of the construction progress at Strawberry Place. All 56 shipping containers are now in place, the groundwork is complete with the finishing touches being installed in the central plaza and stage areas.

The fan zone is estimated to create 150 full-time and part-time roles, including many first-time job opportunities through the NU Futures programme set up by the Newcastle United Foundation. It will be open seven days a week throughout the year, providing a constant stream of income for the football club.

It has planning permission to remain on the Strawberry Place site for the next three years. Newcastle acquired the Strawberry Place land back from developers in early 2023 after is was sold by former club owner Mike Ashley.

When finished, the fan zone will feature a central plaza, main stage area and various food and drink outlets.

Food outlets include Tiptop, Soji & Gogi, Dabbawal, Acropolis, Texas Smoker, Brack Burger, Davey’s Mexicano, ZZA Pizzeria, Yolo Coffee & Kitchen and Holy Duck are all confirmed to have stalls in the new fan zone venue.