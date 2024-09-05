Another club has reportedly entered the race to sign Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier.

Trippier is yet to start a Premier League game for the Magpies this season with his only start coming in their Carabao Cup win against Nottingham Forest. The 33-year-old was linked with a move to Bayern Munich in January, but stayed on Tyneside before representing England at Euro 2024 - his last taste of international football before announcing his retirement from England duty last week.

Reports that Trippier wanted to leave Newcastle United during the summer window saw clubs like Everton and Atalanta linked with a move for him, but as the transfer window drew to a close in the United Kingdom and across Europe’s top five leagues, Trippier remained a Newcastle United player.

However, recent reports have revealed interest in Trippier from the Turkish top-flight with Fenerbahce, now managed by Jose Mourinho, one of the clubs credited with an interest in Trippier by Sports Digitale in Turkey. Fenerbahce missed out on qualification to the Champions League in the play-offs but signed former Magpies winger Allan Saint-Maximin on-loan from Al-Ahli earlier this summer.

Sports Digitale now report that Istanbul Basaksehir are also interested in a deal for Trippier. The Turkish transfer window does not close until Friday 13 September - a whole two weeks after the window in England shut.

Newcastle United are not interested in allowing Trippier to leave the club and will be unable to source a replacement for him until the January transfer window opens at the turn of the year.