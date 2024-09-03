Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the dust settles on Newcastle United’s summer transfer window, key chiefs at the club face an important few months to ensure they do not repeat this summer’s mistakes.

After spending the last few weeks chasing a deal for Marc Guehi, Newcastle United ended the window having added just two senior outfield players to their squad in the form of Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula. It was a frustrating few months on Tyneside and the club now have to lick their wounds and prepare for January knowing they must improve on their last two transfer windows.

Last winter saw the club really feel the pressures of PSR and fail to sign a single player to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad - even missing out on a loan move for Kalvin Phillips due to ‘financial reasons’. January 2025 may be four months away, but new sporting director Paul Mitchell has a number of big decisions to make in preparation for winter:

Identifying their top targets - and secondary options

Their failed pursuit of Guehi highlighted that whilst they had identified a top target, they had failed to get another lined up just in case - as it turned out - that they would be unable to sign the Crystal Palace man. Ending the window without strengthening in defence was far from ideal, particularly after Fabian Schar’s opening day red card, but it is their failure to strengthen at right wing where most questions will be asked.

Late attempts to sign Anthony Elanga were made on deadline day, but by then the damage had already been done. Elanga had been linked with a move to St James’ Park early in the window, but it took until a frantic end to deadline day for them to make a move.

Identifying top targets is all well and good, but Newcastle United needed secondary options this window. Mitchell, along with the scouting network and transfer team, needs to ensure they enter the winter window with a host of names they can go through in a bid to strengthen the team, particularly out wide.

Dealing with PSR

PSR has been the scourge of many Premier League clubs in recent times with Newcastle United one of the hardest hit by these rules. They were able to avoid a points deduction thanks to a frenetic June and they will continue to abide by these rules, even if their ambition is being stifled by them.

Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan watched on at St James’ Park during Sunday’s win over Tottenham Hotspur alongside Mitchell and CEO Darren Eales. Co-owner Jamie Reuben after the game reiterated his and PIF’s ‘commitment to delivering the highest levels of football’ at the club.

That commitment has never really been in doubt, but a disappointing window has tempered expectations at what the team and club are capable of. Champions League qualification will again be the goal and it will need another minor miracle from Howe and his side in order to secure that again this season. A PSR breach points deduction would kill that dream before it even began.

Looking ahead...

Who knows what shape Newcastle United will be in heading into January, but their priorities for that window will unlikely change. Comply with PSR, plan well and execute those plans in strengthening Howe’s options.