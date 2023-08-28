Eddie Howe explains new signing’s absence after naming unchanged Newcastle United side

For the third successive match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe named the same starting line-up. Jacob Murphy returned to the bench following the birth of his child last weekend while there was no place for Lewis Hall following his loan arrival from Chelsea ahead of the match.

Newcastle have an obligation to buy the 18-year-old left-back for £28million at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Despite training with the first-team in preparation for facing Liverpool, Hall wasn’t part of the matchday squad with Howe explaining that the teenager isn’t ‘match fit’.

Tino Livramento was named on the bench but remained in the new-look dugout. Meaning Newcastle had effectively £60million worth of new signings who didn’t get on the pitch.

Anthony Gordon makes an impact after Harvey Barnes tease

Ahead of the match, Newcastle’s official Twitter account posted two updates showing Harvey Barnes being ‘ready’ to face Liverpool, teasing his potential involvement in the starting line-up.

In reality, Barnes was named on the bench for a third successive game as Gordon remained on the left-wing. The former Everton man more than repaid the faith shown in him by Howe as he gave Trent Alexander-Arnold a torrid time during the early exchanges.

The Liverpool right-back could count himself fortunate not to be shown a second yellow card following a foul on Gordon early on. Although Howe felt it was a ‘clear second yellow’ it was perhaps a good thing for Gordon that Alexander-Arnold remained on the pitch as he was able to pounce on the defender’s mistake and give Newcastle the lead with his first goal at St James’ Park.

Jason Tindall and Jurgen Klopp clash as Liverpool boss gets the last laugh

Amid Newcastle’s protests for Alexander-Arnold to be shown a second yellow card, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp snapped at Magpies assistant manager Jason Tindall to sit down.

Jason Tindall gestures towards Jurgen Klopp during Newcastle United’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Tindall promptly responded by shushing the German before things got worse for Liverpool with the sending off of captain Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutch defender was shown a straight red card for a last-man challenge on Alexander Isak before appearing to swear at referee John Brooks.

Klopp was incensed by the decision to dismiss Van Dijk as he said afterwards: “There is no active contact from Virgil van Dijk. It is just going for the ball and on the way there, he made contact.

”For this contact, getting three games, oh my God, unbelievable. We will see. For today, it gave us the chance to create something really special. The boys put up a proper fight.”

At 1-0 and a man down, Liverpool and Klopp appeared to have it all to do at St James’ Park. But it was the German who would have the last laugh.

Substitutions make the difference for Liverpool & ‘cost’ Newcastle United

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Liverpool remained in the game as Newcastle failed to extend their lead further.

Miguel Almiron was denied by an excellent save from Alisson in the first half and twice came close in the second while Gordon also threatened to extend the hosts’ lead without success.

And at 1-0, Liverpool’s pace and ruthlessness in the transition always posed a threat. With the introduction of Darwin Nunez in the second half, The Reds had someone to spearhead their attack and ultimately provide the killer instinct that Newcastle lacked.

With 18-minutes of normal time remaining, Liverpool were gaining a foothold in the game as Howe attempted to change things up. The Magpies boss substituted arguably his best player on the day in Anthony Gordon along with the impressive Sandro Tonali and Alexander Isak - with that the hosts soon lost all composure.

Nunez found an equaliser in the 81st minute before Joelinton was withdrawn, leaving Bruno Guimaraes exposed. An injury to Sven Botman in the closing stages then forced a defensive reshuffle as Matt Targett came on and Dan Burn moved to centre-back.

In stoppage time, Guimaraes conceded possession and Burn was outpaced by Nunez who smashed in his and Liverpool’s second to leave The Magpies shellshocked.

Darwin Nunez scored a late brace for Liverpool.

It was the first time United had conceded in stoppage time since their late defeat at Anfield last August. It was also the first time they had suffered a home defeat under Howe after taking the lead, leaving a very unfamiliar feeling when the full-time whistle blew.

After the match, Howe was challenged as to whether he felt his substitutions cost his side three points on Sunday.

“I’m certainly not going to blame the three subs that came on the pitch as to why we didn’t win the match,” he responded. “Absolutely not, I don’t think they were directly involved in the goals.

“That isn’t a collective responsibility, that’s trying to blame and we never do that. I thought the three lads that came on tried to impact the game in the way that we wanted them to but sometimes football goes against you and sometimes it goes for you.”

The result also meant Liverpool remain the only Premier League side Howe is yet to take points from as Newcastle manager as he suffered his 11th consecutive defeat against Klopp, a Premier League record.

Fresh injury blow could force Newcastle United transfer re-think

To rub salt into Newcastle’s wound, they could now be without a key player in Botman as they nervously await results on the severity of his ankle injury.

Sven Botman limped off against Liverpool with an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old is yet to miss a match for United due to injury since his £35million arrival from Lille last summer. But Howe has hinted that any serious injury could force a late move in the transfer window.

“We’ll have to wait and see [whether we dip back into the transfer market],” he told The Gazette. “We’ll speak with the medical team and see how bad Sven is first.”