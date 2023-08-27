Anthony Gordon’s early strike and Virgil van Dijk’s red card shortly after saw Newcastle lead the majority of the game against 10 men before Liverpool substitute Darwin Nunez netted a late brace to snatch victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

And Liverpool remain the only Premier League side Howe is yet to pick up a point against as Newcastle head coach.

“That’s a painful as a game as I’ve had here for me and for us,” Howe said afterwards. “I thought we played really well today. The opening stages of the game can’t be forgotten by me.

“The sending off almost harms us really in the match although the chances were there for us to kill the game. The second goal changes everything and we didn’t get it. Nunez comes on and they’re looking for one moment and they don’t just get one they get two.

“Whenever you lose in those circumstances it’s hugely painful.”

While Liverpool’s changes ultimately helped them win the match, Newcastle arguably lost their grasp of the game after taking off the impressive Anthony Gordon. Howe made five changes in total with Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Sean Longstaff, Elliot Anderson and Matt Targett coming on for Alexander Isak, Gordon, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Sven Botman.

And Howe admitted that he would have done things differently in hindsight.

“We tried to change the momentum of the match,” Howe responded when asked about his second half substitutions. “Liverpool had a flurry of set-plays and there was some pressure in that moment and we wanted a bit more control. But Liverpool are a very, very dangerous counter-attacking team.

“There are always things you’d do differently if you don’t win the match, that’s for sure.

“In hindsight you’d always do things differently when you’re in my shoes, that’s the job you’re in. We have to trust our bench, we have to trust top quality players.

“We have Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff - Sean and Callum were outstanding for us last year so I can’t fear putting them on the pitch because they’re top quality players as is Harvey.

“Sometimes when you make those changes it doesn’t go as you foresee but the same thing could have happened leaving the same players on the pitch. That’s the game we’re in.”

When pressed on whether he thought his changes ‘cost’ Newcastle the game, Howe continued: “Liverpool might see that from their perspective.

“I can only talk about my team and I’m certainly not going to blame the three subs that came on the pitch as to why we didn’t win the match. Absolutely not, I don’t think they were directly involved in the goals.