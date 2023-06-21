The 20-year-old made 10 Bundesliga appearances last season and scored his first professional goal for Hertha in a 4-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in February 2023. According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are interested in Scherhant as they continue to invest in youth.

The potential summer transfer has been described as being in the ‘same category’ as Newcastle’s £3million January move for 21-year-old Harrison Ashby from West Ham United. Like Scherhant, the right-back already had senior first-team experience and was available for a relatively small transfer fee.

But since signing for Newcastle, Ashby’s first-team opportunities have been virtually non-existent as he is yet to make his competitive debut for the club. He was an unused substitute for Newcastle’s final two matches of the 2022-23 Premier League season against Leicester City and Chelsea following an injury to Joelinton.

Regarding Scherhant, Newcastle are in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer after Chris Wood completed his permanent move to Nottingham Forest. The Magpies have just Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak as the only two senior strikers in their squad.

Head coach Eddie Howe will be looking for a third choice striker who can be used as a substitute or rotation option next season with a player like Scherhant fitting the bill.

Newcastle have also registered an interest in 18-year-old Stade Rennais attacking-midfielder Desire Doue as sporting director looks to sign some young players this summer.

