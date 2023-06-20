Wilson scored six goals in his first 10 Premier League starts of the season for Newcastle to earn an England call-up for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It was the striker’s first England call-up since 2019 as he featured twice off the bench during the competition, grabbing an assist in the 6-2 win over Iran.

International breaks seemed to somewhat shape Wilson’s season as his form dipped following the World Cup as he went on a run of scoring just once in 15 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions between November and April.

The 31-year-old’s dip in form resulted in him losing his place in the England squad for the March internationals. But it was a set-back Wilson used to his advantage as he focused on getting back to his best at Newcastle with a trip to Dubai.

Reflecting on the trip, Wilson told The Gazette: “I probably needed a mental reset to be honest with you.

“It can happen when you put in a lot of effort in during the offside and at the beginning of the season to try and push for the World Cup. When you do achieve that, it’s just about resetting yourself and to have to opportunity to go to Dubai, get some sun, warm-weather training and get to switch off from football for a few days.”

“Inevitably it has worked wonders so if I ever have a dip in form again you’ll probably see me flying out to Dubai!”

After the Dubai break, Wilson ended the season as one of the most prolific strikers in Europe with 11 goals in his final six starts of the campaign. As a result he ended the Premier League season with a personal-best 18 goals with Newcastle finishing fourth and securing Champions League qualification.

But Wilson wasn’t done there as his form earned a recall to the England squad for the June Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

Wilson came off the bench against Malta before winning and scoring a penalty for his 19th goal of the season in the 4-0 win. It was his second international goal as he became the first Newcastle player to score a goal for England since Michael Owen in September 2007.

The former AFC Bournemouth striker was then a late substitute in the 7-0 thrashing of North Macedonia at Old Trafford to mark the end of a long but memorable 2022-23 campaign.

Following the match, Wilson took to social media to post images of himself celebrating the win with England team-mates Harry Kane and Kyle Walker.

He captioned the post: “The perfect way to round up this football season.”

After a short break, Wilson will return to Newcastle in preparation for pre-season. The Magpies first match of pre-season is away to Gateshead on Saturday, July 15 (12:30pm kick-off) before they travel to Ibrox to face Rangers on Tuesday, July 18 (7:45pm kick-off).