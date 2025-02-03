Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has been linked with a move away from the club once again.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Various reports have claimed Turkish club Galatasaray are interested in signing Trippier from Newcastle in the closing stages of the transfer window. It’s been three years since the right-back arrived at St James’ Park from Atletico Madrid.

Trippier has made 109 appearances for Newcastle since his £12million arrival, scoring four goals and assisting 21. But has been limited to just five Premier League starts so far this season with Tino Livramento currently Eddie Howe’s first-choice option at right-back.

Trippier was subject to serious transfer interest from Bayern Munich last January with Newcastle rejecting a £13million bid from the Bundesliga club.

"I've always been committed to the club,” Trippier said following the bid. “They've done a lot for me and I want to give back. I'm happy here. Was it unsettling? No - because I'm a professional, I'm experienced, and I try to block all the noise out.”

It’s a decision the club and player may somewhat regret in hindsight given Trippier has made just 11 Premier League starts in the 12 months since.

According to Mail Online, Galatasaray are considering an offer for Trippier this month but there is only a ‘small chance’ of it progressing as Newcastle want to keep hold of him. Prior to this season, Trippier regularly captained Newcastle in Jamaal Lascelles’ absence.

But this season has seen Bruno Guimaraes adopt the role as Newcastle’s matchday captain though Trippier remains part of the club’s leadership group with Lascelles, Callum Wilson and boyhood Newcastle fans Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy.

Turkish transfer twist?

While Newcastle’s transfer window in England closes at 11pm on Monday, February 3 - transfer windows elsewhere remain open. In Turkey the transfer window runs until Tuesday, February 11, giving Galatasaray over a week to plot a swoop for Trippier should they wish.

The former England international is under contract at St James’ Park until June 2026.

Howe does not want to lose Trippier, particularly after Newcastle’s transfer window closes.

“I think for us, I think we're looking purely at this window, really,” Howe told The Gazette. “I don't think we'd want to lose players beyond that.”