The Telegraph reported that the 22-year-old Real Sociedad forward is a top target for United this summer as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his attacking line.

But completing a deal is likely to require Newcastle to break their record transfer with a fee in the region of £50million being discussed.

Isak has attracted interest from several top clubs across Europe due to his attacking versatility and potential. He has scored 43 goals in 130 appearances for Sociedad over the last three seasons and is understood to have a release clause of around £76million.

Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad looks on prior to the LaLiga Santander match between RCD Mallorca and Real Sociedad at Estadio de Son Moix on March 02, 2022 in Mallorca, Spain. (Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time Isak has been linked with a move to the Premier League either with Arsenal previously monitoring the Sweden international closely.

While reports from Spain claim Isak is keen to remain at Sociedad next season, the player has previously said he would ‘one day’ like to play in England.

“I’m in a good place at the moment, I’m very happy, but one day it would be nice to play in England as well," he told The Independent last year.

“They have six or seven of the biggest clubs in the world, it’s a very high level, and of course one day it would be an alternative.