Fresh photos show latest St James’s Park ‘upgrade’ at Newcastle United

St James’s Park, Newcastle

Newcastle United have seen several simple yet effective upgrades at St James’s Park following the club’s £300million takeover last October.

The Sports Direct signs have been removed, an indoor warm-up area has been added next to the dressing room, Shearer’s Bar has returned, Alan Shearer’s statue has moved next to Sir Bobby Robson’s at the corner of the stadium and windows have been cleaned.

Now, new images show that the concourse area at St James’s Park has quite literally been given a lick of paint.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United Supporters Trust council member Peter Clennell posted images of the Gallowgate East Corner concourse sporting new black and white walls to match the club’s colours.

Along with the pictures, the tweet read: “Can’t beat a little bit of redecoration. Fair play to the owners making all the right calls as per usual.”

Previously, the walls were left grey and unpainted with one fan even comparing it to ‘walking into a World War II bunker’.