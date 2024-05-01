Fresh St James' Park images as Newcastle United upgrade plans approved for £30m deal
Newcastle United are building a new temporary club shop outside of St James’ Park as part of the incoming Adidas kit deal.
After planning permission was granted in March, construction is now underway on the site adjacent to the Strawberry Pub. The initial groundwork has been completed with footing foundations in place on the sloped former car park, ready for prefabricated containers to be put in place.
The temporary shop is being put in place while Newcastle’s existing club shop under the Gallowgate Stand at St James’ Park undergoes a period of significant refurbishment as part of the incoming kit deal with Adidas.
The five-year deal, worth between £30million and £40million a season, is set to start this summer and will see Adidas return as the club’s kit manufacturer for the first time since 2010.
The retail side of Newcastle is currently controlled by Castore as part of the kit manufacturing agreement signed in 2021. The club have negotiated an early exit from the Castore deal, allowing Adidas to come in for the 2024-25 season.
It will see the club regain control of its retail and merchandising.
In January, the club submitted a proposal to erect a temporary retail structure on the St James' Metro Car Park. The site is currently not in use and sits adjacent to the existing club shop at St James' Park and the Strawberry Pub.
Newcastle's planning permission is granted from March 18 to November 18 2024. The land must be restored to its former condition no later than the expiry date.
The temporary club shop is being constructed to help protect jobs and allow the club to continue its retail operations while the main club shop located in the Gallowgate Stand is refurbished.
The existing Castore-operated club shop in the Gallowgate Stand at St James' Park will be 'comprehensively refurbished' following the end of the 2023-24 season. The refurbishment will take place during the off-season between May and June 2024.
The Strawberry Place land outside of St James' Park was purchased by the club in 2023. The temporary club shop will consist of prefabricated containers that will be able to be re-used for other purposes.