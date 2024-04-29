Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe wants Bruno Guimaraes to be ‘as happy as he can be’ at Newcastle United.

Guimaraes’ future has been a big talking point in recent weeks given the player’s £100million release clause at Newcastle that can be activated before June 30. The Brazilian has had no shortage of interest either with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Manchester City all keeping an eye.

Ahead of Saturday’s 5-1 win over Sheffield United, Newcastle supporters at St James’ Park displayed their affection towards Guimaraes and his compatriot Joelinton with an impressive Wor Flags display. Fans in the Gallowgate End held up coloured sheets to transform the stand into a giant Brazil flag that was accompanied by a banner which read (translated from) Portuguese: “From Alianca and Rio to Newcastle upon Tyne, a home away from home. Joelinton and Bruno, our Brazilian Geordies.”

A banner and tefoil display to honour the Newcastle Brazil players, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes translated to "From Alianca and Rio to Newcastle upon Tyne, a home away from home, Joelinton and Bruno, our Brazilian Geordies" is seen in the Gallowgate end prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United at St. James Park on April 27, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Guimaraes appeared visibly moved by the gesture and showed his appreciation towards the supporters before the match and while celebrating his goal to put Newcastle 2-1 ahead in the second half.

“It was very special, very special,” Guimaraes told the club website. “I was really fortunate not to cry on the pitch because I was very grateful.”

Newcastle head coach Howe also wanted to show his appreciation for the display.

“I say it every week but with Wor Flags I'm personally very pleased because they're showcasing their love for the players,” he told The Gazette. “For me, it's always about the players and if we can build that connection between the supporters and the players and make it stronger, it's hugely important.

“Players need to enter the pitch here feeling as good as they can to execute under high pressure what they need to.

“That will bring the connection between Bruno and the club even stronger. I love the fact he's idolised by the supporters and hopefully that continues.”

Guimaraes’ connection with the supporters is something that has quickly developed since his £40million arrival from Lyon in January 2022. The 26-year-old has been in impressive form for The Magpies but his long-term future at the club is uncertain due to the time-sensitive release clause.

“Our job is to try and make him as happy as he can be and give him the best opportunity to play his best football and create a team that he enjoys playing in,” Howe added. “We have to look after him off the pitch and the fact he has a great relationship with the supporters absolutely helps us.

“We'll do our best to try and meet his needs here. We're sort of out of control [of transfer bids].”

Newcastle players attracting interest from top clubs is a positive sign in many ways as it shows they are performing well, something Howe acknowledged.

“I don't want to be addressing [transfer speculation] week-in, week-out but you want your players playing at their best level and showing their talents to the world so it does go hand in hand,” he admitted. “Unless you're right at the top of the tree which we're not at the moment so we have work to do as a football club and we maintain our drive and our ambition.