From demolitions, stunning comebacks and relegation: The 10 best and worst games from Newcastle United's Premier League era

After not appearing in the inaugural Premier League season, Newcastle have featured in all but two Premier League seasons since then.

From finishing as runners-up to consistent European football, to relegation battles and relegation - it is fair to say the Magpies have done it all in their 999 games.

From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, there have been some unforgettable games during this time - and a fair few of you probably would like to never think about again.

Here, we have listed our choices for five of the very best and five of the very worst Premier League games Newcastle have been involved in.

Let us know what you think of our selections, your memories of these games and any game we may have missed by tweeting us at @MouthofTynePod.

1. WORST: April 8, 1996 - Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Newcastle United Graham Fenton. The game which probably denied Newcastle and handed the title to Manchester United. Newcastle headed into this game three points behind the leaders but with a game in-hand. When David Batty put Newcastle ahead in the 76th minute, it looked like they would close the gap to Sir Alex Ferguson’s side. However, up popped Fenton to score a brace and break Newcastle hearts. (Mandatory Credit: Stu Forster/ALLSPORT) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. BEST: October 20, 1996 - Newcastle United 5-0 Manchester United Peacock. Ginola. Ferdinand. Shearer. Albert. After being pipped to the league title and then the Community Shield just months earlier, Newcastle were up for revenge at a feverish St James’s Park. There were so many memorable moments from this game: Albert’s chip, Shearer’s celebration, Ginola skipping past a despairing Gary Neville - it was pretty much the perfect day for Kevin Keegan’s side. (Photo by Ben Radford/Allsport UK/Getty Images) Photo: Ben Radford Photo Sales

3. BEST: February 2, 1997 - Newcastle United 4-3 Leicester City Newcastle were 3-1 down heading into the final 15 minutes of this game. However, to use commentary from his wonder-goal against Everton “cometh the hour, cometh the man” and Alan Shearer most certainly stepped-up for Newcastle. His 15-minute hat-trick helped to seal Newcastle a memorable 4-3 victory. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Allsport/Getty Images) Photo: Mark Thompson Photo Sales

4. WORST: August 25th, 1999 - Newcastle United 1-2 Sunderland Never has a game been summed up by one photo quite like this encounter. On a soaking wet night at St James’s Park, boss Ruud Gullit left out Alan Shearer and Duncan Ferguson for a game against Sunderland in maybe the biggest team selection gamble any Newcastle manager has ever taken. It spectacularly backfired, Newcastle lost 2-1 and Gullit was soon out of a job on Tyneside. (Mandatory Credit: Graham Chadwick /Allsport) Photo: Graham Chadwick Photo Sales