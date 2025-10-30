Newcastle United latest news: The Carabao Cup draw pitted the Magpies against Marco Silva’s Fulham.

Newcastle United were handed a home tie against Fulham in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup following their win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Goals from Fabian Schar and Nick Woltemade sealed their place in the last-eight of the competition for a fourth-consecutive season as they look to retain the trophy they won back in March. Liverpool, the side they beat at Wembley, were dumped out by Crystal Palace with Arsenal, Manchester City, Brentford, Cardiff City and Chelsea all also sealing their place in the quarter-final.

Their clash against Fulham in December will be their third home Carabao Cup match in as many games this season and be one that Eddie Howe and his team will fancy their chances in. However, that match will be played during a very busy period of games.

Although the EFL are yet to confirm an exact date for the quarter-final match-up, it is likely that it will be played on Wednesday 17 December. That is because Newcastle United face local rivals Sunderland on Sunday 14 December in the Premier League (2pm kick-off).

Chelsea, who defeated Wolves 4-3 on a crazy night at Molineux on Wednesday night, will make the trip to St James’ Park on Saturday 20 December (12:30pm kick-off) - less than three days after the expected date of Newcastle United’s clash with Fulham. However, it isn’t just the hosts who will have headaches to deal with that week.

Fulham trio ‘at risk’ of missing Carabao Cup clash

Despite their meeting with Newcastle United still being over a month and a half away, the Cottagers already know that they could be without three players for their second visit of the season to St James’ Park. Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze are all at risk of missing that match due to their potential participation in the African Cup of Nations.

The trio all represent Nigeria on the international stage. The Super Eagles will take part in the upcoming AFCON and are due to play their first match of the tournament against Tanzania on Tuesday 23 December.

Whilst that would give Bassey, Iwobi and Chukwueze six days to recover and travel time, it is not certain that they will feature on Tyneside. Nigeria will also face Tunisia and Uganda in the group stages and will begin the tournament, held in Morocco, as one of the favourites.

Both Bassey and Iwobi started for Marco Silva’s side at the weekend in their narrow defeat at St James’ Park. The former, though, had an afternoon to forget as he was dispossessed cheaply by Jacob Murphy for Newcastle United’s opener before also being at fault for losing the ball in the build-up to Bruno Guimaraes’ late winner. Chukwueze, who is on-loan from AC Milan at Craven Cottage this season, missed out through injury.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, may also be missing the services of Yoane Wissa for that Carabao Cup quarter-final. The former Brentford man is yet to feature for the Magpies since his move from the Gtech Community Stadium this summer after being injured whilst on international duty with DR Congo last month.